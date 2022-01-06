Omicron quickly replaces Delta as dominant variant in US

Omicron quickly replaces Delta as dominant variant in US

Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 04:05 pm 2 min read

In the US, about 2.2 million new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past week.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus was responsible for 95% of new COVID-19 infections last week in the US, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. With this, Omicron appears to have replaced the Delta variant as the dominant strain in the US. In the US, about 2.2 million new cases have been reported in the past week.

Context Why does it matter?

The most prevalent coronavirus version has shifted in just one month, as per recent estimates.

By November end, the CDC had reported that more than 99.5% of COVID-19 cases involved the Delta variant

This is in line with experts' claims that Omicron is highly contagious.

Earlier studies had also said that Omicron causes a "mild" illness, however, the same is now being disputed.

Outbreak Worrisome spike in cases across US

(Photo credit: Unsplash/Samuel Branch)

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased by over 50% in the last week, according to a Reuters study. Over the last week, the US witnessed an average of 4.86 lakh daily cases at a positivity rate that has more than doubled. Notably, more than 1 million people in the US were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday alone.

Do you know? How does the CDC analyze samples?

The CDC's estimations are based on coronavirus samples gathered every week from the health departments in the state. The CDC analyzes genomic surveillance reports to forecast which COVID-19 variants are leading the surge of fresh infections.

Information 500% surge in Maryland

On Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a 30-day state of emergency and activated 1,000 National Guard personnel to assist in pandemic response efforts. The development came after more than 3,000 people were admitted to hospitals throughout the state. This represents a 500% spike in the last seven weeks, Hogan said.

Do you know? How is COVID-19 affecting American kids?

Over 3.25 lakh cases among children were recorded in the US for the week concluding December 30, 2021, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. This was a new high and nearly double the total from the preceding two weeks.

Government What is the government's COVID-19 plan?

(Photo credit: Flickr/Gage Skidmore)

The Biden administration is negotiating contracts for 500 million quick tests that will be distributed to Americans for free, the White House said. The government has also increased its COVID-19 antiviral tablet order from Pfizer Inc to a total of 20 million treatment courses. Government health professionals maintain that vaccines and boosters are the best methods to avoid serious illness.