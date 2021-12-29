India Delhi's color-coded action plan for COVID-19: How does it work?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 29, 2021, 03:53 pm 3 Mins Read

Delhi will sound an amber alert if COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

A "yellow" alert has been issued in Delhi in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Delhi is registering significant surges in daily coronavirus cases and also currently leads the state-wise tally of infections involving the Omicron variant. There are four categories under the Delhi government's Graded Response Action Plan. But when are different alerts sounded and which restrictions are placed under them? We explain.

Plan When are different alerts issued?

Yellow: If the COVID-19 test positivity rate remains over 0.5% for two straight days or weekly new cases touch 1,500 mark or seven-day average occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals is 500 or more. Amber: When the COVID-19 positivity rate remains over 1% for two consecutive days or 3,500 fresh infections are reported in one week or weekly average oxygen bed occupancy crosses 700.

Orange: If the positivity rate remains over 2% for two straight days or the city registers 9,000 cases in a week's time or the average weekly oxygen bed occupancy goes beyond 1,000. Red: If the positivity rate crosses 5% for two days in a row or there are 16,000 cases in a week. The alert is also issued if oxygen bed occupancy touches 3,000.

Yellow Restrictions under yellow alert

Essential shops: Allowed. Non-essential shops and shopping malls: Allowed on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 pm. Government and private offices: Allowed with 50% staff but essential services are exempted from this rule. Weddings and funerals: A maximum of 20 people can attend. Schools and colleges: Closed. Restaurants/bars: Allowed with 50% capacity. Delhi Metro and interstate buses: Allowed with 50% capacity.

Amber Restrictions under amber alert

Essential shops: Allowed. Non-essential shops and shopping malls: Allowed on an odd-even basis during 10am-6pm. Government and private offices: Allowed with 50% staff but essential services are exempted from this rule. Weddings and funerals: A maximum of 20 people can attend. Schools and colleges: Closed. Restaurants: Takeaways and delivery allowed. Bars: Closed. Delhi Metro: Allowed with 33% seating capacity. Interstate buses: With 50% seating.

Orange Restrictions under orange alert

Essential shops: Allowed. Non-essential shops: Only standalone shops during 10am-6pm. Shopping malls: Closed. E-commerce delivery: Only essential items allowed. Government offices: Allowed with 33% staff. Private offices: Only those in exempted category allowed. Weddings and funerals: A maximum of 15 people can attend. Schools and colleges: Closed. Restaurants: Only takeaways and delivery allowed. Bars: Closed. Delhi Metro: Closed. Interstate buses: Allowed with 50% seating.

Red Restrictions under red alert

Essential shops: Allowed. Non-essential shops: Only standalone shops from 10 am to 6 pm. Shopping malls: Closed. E-commerce delivery: Only essentials allowed. Private and government offices: Only essential and exempted services allowed. Weddings and funerals: A maximum of 15 people allowed. Schools and colleges: Closed. Restaurants: Only takeaways and delivery allowed. Bars: Closed. Delhi Metro: Closed. Interstate buses: Allowed with 50% seating.