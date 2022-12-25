India

Delhi, nearby states to experience biting cold wave till Tuesday

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 25, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

Delhi and numerous regions in northern, north-western, and central India witnessed a foggy morning on Christmas Day as a cold wave continued to grip these parts on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's official weather station, was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below average.

Why does this story matter?

The minimum temperature at two other weather stations in Delhi—Ridge and Ayanagar—dropped to around 3 degrees Celsius, which is reportedly the lowest for this winter season.

Meanwhile, as per the IMD's latest bulletin, the visibility level was reported to be at 50 meters in Chandigarh, Punjab's Bhatinda, and Churu in Rajasthan at 5:30 am on Sunday and at 500 meters at Delhi's Safdarjung Airport.

Significant drop in temperature in Delhi, Punjab, nearby states

Temperatures have declined considerably in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, among other northern parts, over the last few weeks amid the cold wave. The cold climate, coupled with dense fog, has led to significantly reduced visibility and even caused road accidents, especially in the mornings. Due to the bad weather, numerous trains headed to north India are being delayed or canceled daily.

Thick fog to cover parts of India

Thick fog is expected to cover parts of Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana in the early morning hours over the next four days, according to the IMD's latest bulletin. The IMD issued a similar warning for many parts of UP and north Rajasthan on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The fog's intensity is expected to decrease after that.

Casualties due to freezing winter

Amid the cold weather and poor visibility conditions, numerous accidents were reported in northern India, forcing a change in Punjab school timings. Such accidents left three individuals dead and 40 others injured in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, reported news agency PTI on Tuesday (December 20).

Rain alert in South India

While northern and central Indian states are experiencing a freezing winter, the weather department predicted rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms in several southern states till Tuesday (December 27). Owing to a depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in some areas of south Kerala on Monday, coastal Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday, and Lakshadweep Islands on Tuesday.