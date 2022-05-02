India

Haryana revises school timings due to heatwave: Check details here

Written by Srishty Choudhury Edited by Ramya Patelkhana May 02, 2022, 08:27 pm 3 min read

The Haryana government has revised school timings owing to severe heatwave conditions.

Owing to the intense heatwave spell in northwest India, the Haryana government has issued an order revising timings for all public and private schools in the state. Starting Wednesday, schools in Haryana will be allowed to function only from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm. Notably, the government's order applies to all classes, i.e., for students of Classes 1 to 12. Here are more details.

Haryana on Monday became the latest state in India to either revise school timings or shut down schools due to the intense heatwave conditions.

Such decisions have been previously taken by Punjab and West Bengal, among others.

Meanwhile, as northwest and central India reel under intense heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some relief starting this week.

Announcement Take a look at Haryana government's official release

An official order regarding the school timings was issued by Dr. Mahavir Singh, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, School Education. "Due to intense heatwave condition prevalent throughout the State Of Haryana, it has been [decided] that the timings of all schools...[will be] changed to 7 am to 12 noon for all classes with effect from 04.05.2022 (sic)," an official release said.

Other states Schools faced closure in several other states

Earlier, numerous states either shut schools or reduced teaching hours due to the heatwave. These include Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. While educational institutions in Odisha had suspended classes till Monday (May 2), schools in West Bengal and Punjab were ordered to be closed from May 2 and May 14, respectively. Bihar's government ordered schools to finish classes by 10:45 am.

Rain Western disturbance: Yellow alert for northwest India

Meanwhile, the weather department on Monday issued a yellow alert for northwest India because of a western disturbance. Due to this, it said, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan are likely to experience strong winds and rain on Tuesday. The IMD scientists also said the heatwave is probably over in most parts of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Predictions Temperatures not likely to rise in next 6-7 days

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, further said that the western disturbance seemed to be "very active." He said a wind pattern could be observed over Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur too. Jenamani added that eastern winds are also likely to be quite strong in the coming six-seven days due to which the temperatures would not see a rise.

Information Northwest, central India witnessed hottest April in 122 years

The IMD's latest predictions are likely to bring some relief to residents of northwestern and central Indian states, including Haryana, as they have been reeling under intense heatwave conditions. Notably, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years due to meager rainfall.