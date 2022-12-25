India

Mangaluru: Man stabbed to death by miscreants; Section 144 imposed

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 25, 2022, 03:44 pm 2 min read

The victim of Saturday night's attack has been identified as Jaleel, the police confirmed

Two unidentified miscreants reportedly stabbed a man to death on the outskirts of Karnataka's Mangaluru at Katippalla on Saturday night. Following the incident, the district administration decided to impose Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the Bajpe, Surathkal, Panambur, and Kavoor areas, all located on the city's outskirts, from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday.

Victim was attacked in front of his shop

The police also announced the decision to ban liquor sales in the aforementioned areas of Mangaluru until Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the victim of Saturday night's attack has been identified as Jaleel, confirmed the police. However, the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The victim was stabbed when he was standing in front of his shop, and the attackers fled immediately.

Here's what Mangaluru CP said on the incident

"Two unidentified miscreants stabbed a man to death at Katippalla, on the outskirts of Mangaluru last night," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police (CP) N Shashi Kumar was quoted as saying in a report by India Today. "The deceased has been identified as Jaleel and was stabbed while he was standing in front of a shop," the top police officer added.

Mangaluru Police initiates probe

The police also said that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, as per Hindustan Times. Furthermore, the mortal remains of the victim have also been taken to Mangaluru's AJ Hospital for the postmortem. The Mangaluru Police has already launched a probe into the matter.

Surathkal has always been sensitive area: Kumar

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kumar told India Today, "Surathkal has always been a sensitive area. We had taken precautionary steps when such incidents happened in the past." "Since it's Christmas, we have been discussing this with our higher officials. In the past, we had declared [Section 144] around police stations that were sensitive points. We will discuss and, if need be, we will impose it."

What is Section 144?

CrPC Section 144 allows the executive magistrate of any Indian state or territory to issue an order prohibiting the assembly of four or more individuals in any area. As per the legislation, any individual part of such an "unlawful assembly" could be booked for rioting. It is mainly used to impose restrictions to stop protests or groups that may lead to riots or unrest.