NIA raids 20 places across India to bust gangster-terror nexus

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 29, 2022, 12:30 pm 3 min read

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, as part of its investigation into the gangster-terror nexus case, began running raids on 20 locations across Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, and Haryana. These mega raids conducted by the counter-terrorism agency come after the extensive questioning of six gangsters, including Tillu Tajpuria, Neeraj Bawana, and Lawrence Bishnoi, as per the NIA sources.

Why does this story matter?

As per multiple media reports, the gangsters managed to establish steadfast contacts in other nations, and it was also verified that the Bawana gang and Lawrence Bishnoi were associated really closely with the terror funding in India.

The National Investigation Agency is still trying to figure out how gangsters are being used in India to carry out anti-national activities.

NIA raids 20 places across India

According to reports in The Hindu, the NIA is conducting raids at the homes of the gangsters and a few other sites related to them, and associates close to them. The central probe agency reportedly has details on Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the gangster nexus based on the questioning of all gangsters charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

An ex-student leader of DAV College in Chandigarh, Lawrence Bishnoi, created a gang consisting of local students, sportspersons, and cop kids. Hailing from Ferozepur district's Abohar, Bishnoi became one of the most notorious gangsters in the area over the years and managed to spread links in Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Punjab. He is also one of the prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Outcome of NIA's October raids

Earlier in October, the NIA arrested an advocate named Asif Khan and a gangster from Punjab's Haryana on the back of a massive hunt operation executed during the day at 52 different places across Delhi and four other north-Indian states. Khan, who hails from Delhi's Gautam Vihar in the Usmanpur area, was reportedly in contact with the jailed gangsters.

Seized items in NIA's raids

In September, the central probe agency raided over 50 different areas in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and the National Capital Region (NCR). NIA seized firearms, ammunition, and a few more weapons in a semi-dismantled state. The agency also seized gold bars, cash, gold jewelry, digital devices, incriminating documents, details on the benami property made with the proceeds of crime, and threat letters.

NIA's crackdown

The crackdown by the NIA started the launch of a probe against this nexus after the re-registration of two separate cases previously filed by Delhi Police on August 26, 2022. A handful of the more desperate gang leaders and their close aides based in India and overseas, who were conducting and spearheading such criminal and terror exercises, were identified and booked.