China: Fatal building blaze ignites protests against extreme COVID-19 curbs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 27, 2022, 11:55 am 3 min read

The capital city Beijing also witnessed protests prompting local authorities to lift restrictions in some areas

Widespread protests erupted in China on Saturday against fresh COVID-19 curbs imposed by authorities, Reuters reported. Chanting "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!", protesters in Shanghai demanded the rollback of the zero-COVID-19 policy. The fresh rage was stoked by a massive blaze at an apartment building in Xinjiang region killing 10 people with residents alleging interruption in firefighting due to the lockdown.

On Wednesday, China recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak in the country in December 2019.

The cases are relatively low in China compared to western countries given its population.

However, under the country's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy, it further tightened the restrictions—sending schools online, directing employees to work remotely, and closing several restaurants—which made the situation tough for the citizens.

COVID-19 curbs prevent fire rescue in Xinjiang?

According to Reuters, Shanghai citizens gathered near Wulumuqi Road on Saturday night for a vigil, which escalated into a protest on Sunday. The protest was sparked when ten people died in a fire at a building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang province. Many online users speculated that inhabitants were unable to flee in time because the building was partially closed down.

Protestors in Shanghai shouting 'Communist Party to step down!'

Protests witnessed in Beijing, too

According to reports, there were also small-scale protests in Beijing, with residents addressing local officials over mobility restrictions. Protesters staged sit-ins and marched in the streets and an open-air parking lot on Saturday. They also chanted, "End the lockdown!" The government did not respond immediately. However, as a result of protests, officials in certain locations were forced to relax the restrictions.

Images of 'night-vigil' protest against restrictions

Amazing to see massive protests sweeping China right now. People are demanding freedom and system change. Fuck you to all the propagandists and tankies who pretend the CCP speaks for all Chinese people. They don’t. China wants freedom pic.twitter.com/ZvpIagAHT8 — Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) November 27, 2022

Highest daily COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Recently, the government registered 31,454 domestic COVID-19 instances, which surpassed the cases recorded in mid-April, when the Shanghai megacity was shut down. The number of reported incidents has increased in Beijing, and numerous other cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chongqing, have tightened regulations. To attend public venues in the capital city, a negative PCR test report from within the past 48 hours is necessary.

Beijing goes online again

Amid the surge in cases, Beijing authorities have said that schools across the city have shifted to online classes. The new record cases on Tuesday in the capital city were 1438, more than double the number recorded on Sunday at 621. Meanwhile, temporary hospital rooms to accommodate patients have popped up in Guangzhou.