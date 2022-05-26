India

Meet Abhilasha Barak, Indian Army's first woman combat aviator

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 26, 2022, 12:10 pm 3 min read

Thirty years after the Indian armed forces began inducting women as officers outside the medical stream in 1992, Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman to join the Army Aviation Corps as a helicopter pilot on Wednesday. She completed a year-long course at the Combat Army Aviation Training School at Nashik in Maharashtra. Barak belongs to Haryana and her father is a retired colonel.

Context Why does this story matter?

Women officers in the Indian Air Force and the Navy have been flying helicopters since long.

However, the Army allowed them to opt for its aviation wing only in 2021.

Earlier they were assigned only ground duties in aviation.

In October 2021, the Supreme Court opened the doors of the academy to women, and they are now eligible for permanent commission too.

Delhi Technological University Alumna of The Lawrence School, Sanawar

She is an alumna of The Lawrence School, Sanawar. She completed her graduation from Delhi Technological University with B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2016, and was placed at Deloitte, USA. During her attachment with Corps of Army Air Defence, she was selected as a Contingent Commander for Presentation of Colours to Army Air Defence by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Army Air Defence Corps Barak was commissioned in September 2018

Barak was commissioned in the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018. On Wednesday, she was awarded 'wings' along with 36 army pilots by Army Aviation Director General Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Suri, the army said. Barak has been assigned to the second flight of the 2072 Army Aviation Squadron that operates the Dhruv advanced light helicopter (ALH), the Hindustan Times reported.

Information What is Army Aviation Corps?

Raised in November 1986, the Army Aviation Corps operates the ALH, Rudra helicopters (an armed variant of ALH), Chetaks, Cheetahs, and Cheetal helicopters. It also carries out an important role in supporting the army's deployments in high-altitude areas, including the Siachen Glacier.

Proficient 'I knew I was eligible for only ground duty but...'

Barak got grade 'A' in the Army Air Defence Young officers course and passed the Part B exam in her maiden attempt. "After completing my training in Chennai, as I was filling the form, I knew I was eligible for only ground duty role but I ended up mentioning that I had qualified Pilot Aptitude Battery Test and computerized pilot selection system," she said.

1987 Captain Barak's father led a patrolling party during Operation Meghdoot

In 1987, Captain Barak's father was leading a patrolling party from the Amar Post to Bana Top Post during Operation Meghdoot. He suffered from Cerebral Odema due to bad weather and was brought back to Amar Post where he was evacuated right in time. "He owes his life to the Army Aviation Corps and hence, so do I," Captain Barak said in an interview.

Officers Tanks and combat positions are still no-go zones for women

Though women have been serving as officers in select branches of the three services since the 1990s, tanks and combat positions in the infantry are still no-go zones for women. In 2015, the IAF inducted women into its fighter stream. In May 2021, the army inducted women into the Corps of Military Police. Also in 2021, the Navy deployed four women officers on warships.