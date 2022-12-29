Entertainment

Who is Andrew Tate? Looking at his endless, blazing controversies

Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate is under global scrutiny yet again. Here's all you need to know about him ((Photo credit: Instagram/@itsandrewtatee)

American-British social media personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate enjoys a frequent spot in the news, albeit for bizarre, outlandish reasons. Gravely infamous for his misogynistic stances and controversial comments, Tate's statements keep raising numerous eyebrows. This time, he has rubbed environmentalist Greta Thunberg the wrong way and engaged in a fiery war of words with her on Twitter. Let's break it down.

How did the firestorm between Tate and Thunberg start?

On Tuesday (December 27), Tate boasted about having "33 cars," and mentioned how his "Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo" while his "two Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s." "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," he added and tagged Thunberg, who had a savage response ready.

Here's how Thunberg replied

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

These are some of Tate's most infamous comments

This isn't the first time Tate has found himself courting a controversy that has garnered global traction. Previously, too, he has been at the receiving end of criticism for his sexist comments, endorsement of toxic masculinity, unapologetic homophobia, and claiming that "depression isn't real," among others. He has also gone to the extent of saying that "women should bear some responsibility for being raped."

'Women have been exchanging sex for opportunity for long'

In 2017, amidst the Harvey Weinstein fiasco, Tate tweeted, "Sexual harassment is disgusting and inexcusable. However. A man looking at you/whistling or asking your name isn't harassment. This belief does discredit it as a whole. Stick to the definitions and stop pretending normal male behavior is rape." "Women have been exchanging sex for opportunity for a very long time. Some did this. Weren't abused."

He had a mind-boggling stance on rapes

In a series of tweets, he added, "If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bear some responsibility. I'm not saying it's OK you got raped." "If I left a million dollars outside my door—when it got stolen people would say—Why was it there? Take responsibility. This zero-blame game is damaging to the female cause. Protect yourselves."

He was caught on camera beating up a woman

Tate was a participant on Big Brother in 2016. However, he was booted out when Big Brother's network, Channel 5's attention was drawn toward a controversial video in which he could be seen beating up a woman with a belt. However, later, both Tate and the woman claimed that it was a "consensual BDSM act" and compared it to 50 Shades of Grey.

Different standards for men and women

If you thought it wasn't possible for Tate to be even more unabashedly sexist and hypocritical, think once again. Talking about having multiple partners, he once opined that men can be in multiple relationships, but not women. "Read the Bible, every single man had multiple wives, not a single woman had multiple husbands. It's against the will of God, it's disgusting."

Why does he prefer Romania? The reason will shock you

Tate reportedly resides in Romania, and once said that it's relatively easier to get free if rape charges are leveled against you there. While speaking in a now-deleted video on his YouTube channel, he said, "It's 40 percent of the reason I moved to Romania. I'm not a f****** rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want."

He is currently banned from Facebook, Instagram

Due to his increasingly controversial comments, Tate has been shown the front door from Facebook and Instagram for "violating Meta policies on dangerous organizations and individuals." Defending himself, Tate had said, "Internet sensationalism has purported the idea that [I am] anti-women when nothing could be further from the truth," he said, adding that he has "donated to charities benefiting women."