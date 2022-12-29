Entertainment

Sonakshi-Huma's dramedy 'Double XL' on Netflix. Stream or skip?

Dec 29, 2022

Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Double XL' is streaming on Netflix

Satramm Ramani's comedy-drama Double XL was released on Netflix on Wednesday after completing its theatrical run. The film is fronted by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. Its trailer teased that the film will champion body positivity and trigger a much-needed conversation about body shaming. However, its intentions fail to translate into the film, making it a drab, insipid, instantly forgettable watch.

Film is riddled with cliches from start to end

T﻿here are endless textbook cliches that creak Double XL down, irreparably so. Take, for instance, a Delhi-based boy who is shown as a gym addict—one who can drink protein shake for hours on end, almost like an excuse for water. An over-the-top hysterical mother, snooping relatives, and boys who look at their dream girls with puppy-eyes—there's no dearth of tried and tested formulae here.

Can easily gauge the film's approach and direction

The film is over two-tiring-hours long, and at almost every single point, you can predict the approach the next shot will take. No points for guessing the next sequence or even the dialogue! No matter where the film finds itself, whatever you guess, chances are, it will be (un)surprisingly close to what the characters will say or the way they will behave.

'Double XL' isn't too sure where it wants to go

Characters ham their way through the film, there is little to nothing that can be called a plot, and the storytelling is painfully vapid and superficial. Where does Double XL want to go? Does it want to focus on the repercussions of body shaming and the need for inclusivity, or does it aspire to put a humorous, light-hearted spin on everything? It doesn't know.

Film loses itself in a muddled hodge-podge

As this Huma-Sonakshi starrer progresses, the body shaming issue is pushed to the periphery, and dance, romance, and frolic take centerstage instead. You can take multiple breaks or even a nap while watching the film, but the "story" will not move an inch. It does raise some instrumental questions about female ambition, but, alas, they are thrown down the drain due to stock characters.

Stream it or skip it?

Double XL sets out with an agenda to change our minds but the only thing we can change (if watching on TV) is the channel. Customary forced romances, far too frequent deviations from the plot, and predictability of the story build on unnecessary weight, making it an enervating, largely unenjoyable watch. It has a novel premise, but novel premises don't always make engaging films.