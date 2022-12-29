Entertainment

J-Hope shares throwback video, rehearsal photos from New York performance

j-Hope shared photos and a throwback video ahead of his live concert

Fans of Korean band BTS rapper J-Hope are waiting for his performance at Dick Clark's New Year Rockin' Eve Party in New York. Ahead of the performance, J-Hope has been giving us glimpses of the preparation for the party. But what caught the attention of fans was his throwback video from a live performance. Read on to know more about it.

What does the video show?

In the video, J-Hope can be seen walking in the street of New York City with the other BTS members. The crowd can be seen going berserk after seeing them walk down the street. Apart from the video, J-Hope also shared some photos from the rehearsal of his performance. As soon as he shared them, the photos and video went viral on social media.

J-Hope's video from airport went viral

Meanwhile, videos of Hobi as he was leaving the United States of America surfaced on social media earlier on Wednesday. In the video, he was seen waving at the fans and paparazzi. In the videos and photos, J-Hope can be seen in an all-black ensemble: sweater, coat, and trousers. He also wore a black mask and shoes as he posed for some photos.

J-Hope will be joined by TXT band members

Speaking of his performance at the party, the rapper had earlier performed there with the rest of the BTS members: RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Meanwhile, J-Hope will not be the only South Korean artist to perform at Dick Clark's New Year Rockin' Eve Party this year. The BTS rapper will be joined by another band, TXT.

J-Hope made headlines by dialing up Jin during MAMA 2022

J-Hope made the headlines recently when he called up Jin, ahead of the latter's military service earlier this month. J-Hope was performing at the 2022 MAMA Awards in Japan when he gave a surprise to the ARMY by ringing up Jin. The 30-year-old singer used to opportunity to address his fans as J-Hope held the phone close to the mic.