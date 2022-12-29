Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Arijit Singh's Kolkata show not canceled; details inside

A team member of Arijit Singh's crew has exclusively confirmed to 'NewsBytes' that his Kolkata how has not been canceled

A political row picked up after reports of Arijit Singh's Kolkata show's cancelation spread on Thursday. Reports claimed that Singh's show, which was to take place at Eco Park early next year, was canceled. Soon, Bharatiya Janata Party claimed it was canceled because Singh performed Gerua in front of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Kolkata International Film Festival. Here's the truth.

Singh performed at the inauguration of KIFF which was held on December 15. The singer crooned one of his most popular songs, Gerua from the movie Dilwale, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Among those in the audience at KIFF 2022 were Banerjee, along with Khan and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Video of Singh's performance had gone viral.

Talking to NewsBytes, a close team member of the singer, refuted the claims and confirmed that Singh's show has not been canceled. "The show is not canceled. It is only a change in the venue. As of now, the date will remain the same for the concert while the (new) venue is yet to be confirmed," they said.

The controversy was triggered when BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter alleging that the show was canceled because Singh performed Gerua at the KIFF inauguration. "Arijit Singh who sang "Rang de tu mohe gerua" with Mamata Banerjee on the dais now finds his show at EcoPark canceled by HIDCO, a WB Govt body," he tweeted.

Sr Bachchan was on dot when he spoke about shrinking space for civil liberties and freedom of expression at the Kolkata Film Festival.

Arijit Singh who sang “Rang de tu mohe gerua”, with Mamata Banerjee on the dais now finds his show at EcoPark cancelled by HIDCO, a WB Govt body. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 28, 2022

No formal application to HIDCO for concert was sought: HIDCO

Kolkata's mayor and Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) chairperson Firhad Hakim told the media that no formal application was submitted to HIDCO, denying allegations of Gerua claims by the BJP. He reportedly said that the organizers had verbally informed the local police. "The police have asked the organizers to look for an alternative venue. There is no political angle to this," Hakim said.