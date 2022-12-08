Politics

BJP wins Gujarat's Morbi where bridge collapse killed over 140

Dec 08, 2022

The five-time ex-MLA, Kantilal Amrutiya, was photographed while taking part in rescue operations after the Morbi bridge collapsed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kantilal Amrutiya won the Morbi seat in Gujarat just a month after the horrific collapse of the suspension bridge that killed over 140 people. He defeated Jayanti Patel of the Congress and Pankaj Ransariya of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The then ex-MLA, Amrutiya, was photographed while taking part in rescue operations after the Morbi bridge collapsed.

BJP's record win in the state

Between 1995 and 2012, Amrutiya had been victorious from this Morbi seat five times. The saffron brigade is expected to surpassed Congress' 1985 record of 149 seats. Furthermore, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also achieved a significant feat previously held by Narendra Modi. Two decades after winning the most seats (127) under Modi's leadership in 2002, Patel has given BJP a bigger victory margin.