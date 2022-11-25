Politics

Rift widens in Rajasthan Congress as Gehlot calls Pilot 'gaddar'

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 25, 2022

In the Thursday interview, Gehlot called Pilot a 'gaddar' a total of six times

After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched a full-blown attack on the purported second-in-command of the state's Congress unit, Sachin Pilot, calling him a traitor—to fizzle out his chief ministerial claim—the latter has hit back, saying it was unbecoming of the veteran to make such remarks. Pilot said all of their strength should instead be focused on fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unitedly.

Why does this story matter?

Rajasthan's Congress unit witnessed a major political crisis in September when Gehlot loyalists tried to arm-twist the party's central leadership to let him bid his nomination for the Congress president while being the Rajasthan CM—against the party's "one person, one post" policy.

Gehlot was reluctant to let the CM's chair go to Pilot, who had unsuccessfully attempted a coup against his government in 2020.

Gehlot's comments on Thursday came as Pilot joined Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Burhanpur of Madhya Pradesh. The countrywide march will enter Rajasthan in December first week. Gehlot had alleged Pilot colluded with the BJP in 2020 in an attempt to topple the state's Congress government—one of the last few remaining then—to clinch the CM's chair.

Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan instigated 2020 crisis: Gehlot

Speaking to NDTV on Thursday, Gehlot refuted rumors that he and Pilot had a pact to share the CM's tenure equally—similar to the situation in Chhattisgarh's Congress unit. He also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of fomenting the 2020 crisis. Claiming to possess "proof," he further said some MLAs received Rs. 5-10cr in 2020 from the BJP.

Gurjar leader Bainsla threatened to oppose Bharat Jodo Yatra

Meanwhile, Vijay Singh Bainsla, a Gurjar leader, recently threatened to oppose Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan if Pilot is not named the CM. Bainsla also claimed that Gurjars voted the Congress to power, expecting a Gurjar leader would be made the CM. However, Pilot did not support Bainsla's claims, while Gehlot promised to address the grievances of the Gurjar community.

Old film of Congress 'Gaddar Kaun?': BJP

Moreover, Pilot urged Congress workers to unite for the party's sake and make sure the yatra receives an enthusiastic welcome in Rajasthan. Seeking to quell the factionalism, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the differences between Gehlot and Pilot would be resolved in a way that would strengthen the party. Meanwhile, the BJP denied all accusations and called it "an old film of Congress—Gaddar Kaun?"