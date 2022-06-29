India

Rajasthan: Woman, son-in-law die by suicide over alleged love affair

According to police, a woman and her son-in-law, who were allegedly having a love affair, have died by suicide. Dariya (38) and Hotaram Bhil (25) hanged themselves from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday. As per the police, they both claimed to have left the house without informing anyone on Monday.

According to reports, the woman, Dariya, fell in love with her son-in-law, Hotaram, the moment she saw him. Hotaram reportedly married Geeta (20), who is the daughter of Nemaram, a native of Khartia, a year ago. The police also claimed the married couple visited their in-laws' home two to three days ago, from where Hotaram and Dariya fled without informing anyone.

The couple killed themselves on the Barmer-Munabao road, 30 kilometers away from the village. Both of them symbolically killed themselves with the same cloth, police said. According to Rural Police Station Officer Parvat Singh, when police were informed about the incident, they went to the spot and recovered their bodies.

In addition, the SHO stated that as the investigation into the case is progressing and more information is coming to the fore, the specific causes of the incident will only be known after the investigation is completed. According to the Rajasthan Police, the bodies have been taken to a government hospital in Barmer for post-mortem.

