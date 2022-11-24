Politics

Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami seeks action against DMK government, backs governor

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 24, 2022, 09:38 pm 3 min read

Besides accusing Governor RN Ravi of making communal statements, the ruling DMK said he failed to pass 20 bills pending in his office

Tamil Nadu Assembly's Leader of the Opposition and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has leveled serious corruption charges against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He also accused the DMK government of "deteriorating the law and order situation" in the state as he, along with other AIADMK leaders, met Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

The AIADMK-DMK tussle has deepened with Palaniswami's latest allegations of corruption and inefficiency against the DMK.

Moreover, the AIADMK is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led led National Democratic Alliance, while the DMK is a member of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

Palaniswami's complaint against the DMK administration to the governor comes at a time when the ruling party is seeking Ravi's removal.

Aim of DMK government is 'corruption, collection, and commission': EPS

Palaniswami—in his complaint to the governor against the ruling government—has said the DMK was indulging in "corruption, collection, and commission." The opposition leader, after meeting Governor Ravi told reporters that he and other AIADMK leaders sought action against the government and handed over an 18-page document, containing complaints, to him. "He (the governor) told us that he will read everything and inquire," EPS said.

Law and order situation deteriorated under DMK: Palaniswami

Palaniswami alleged crimes, including murders, have become quite common under the DMK rule, reported Hindustan Times. "All this was happening due to an inefficient puppet chief minister [MK Stalin] ruling the state," he added On October 23 Coimbatore car blast, EPS claimed that it could not be averted because of government failure. He accused the state intelligence and the police of "failure" and "incompetence."

DMK responsible for free flow of drugs, claims AIADMK

In its complaint to Ravi, the AIADMK also reportedly mentioned the riots that broke out in July after the suicide of a girl school student in Kallakurichi. It also alleged there was a shortage of medicines in government hospitals, but the DMK ensured the free flow of drugs and alcohol shops under its regime. The AIADMK also claimed corruption has reached every government department.

Government seeks governor's removal for 'unconstitutional conduct'

Meanwhile, MPs of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, on November 9, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu demanding the removal of Governor Ravi and accused him of "unconstitutional conduct." They also accused him of making communal statements and added that he has failed to pass 20 bills pending in his office as well. Ravi was appointed as the governor of the state in September 2021.

Corrupt DMK is targeting governor: Palaniswami

O the letter sent to Murmu by MPs of the DMK and its allies, Palaniswami opined the governor is functioning as he is supposed to. He said it is because of Governor Ravi's "effective functioning" that the "corrupt DMK" is against him. Palaniswami further said, "As a responsible opposition, we have given the complaints to him (Ravi). Only the governor can investigate it."