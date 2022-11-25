India

Ujjain: Man who threatened to kill Rahul Gandhi arrested

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 25, 2022, 12:34 pm 3 min read

Bharatiya Janata Party's Ratlam City MLA Chetan Kashyap's name was also written on the threat letter as one of its senders

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday said that they arrested a man who issued death threats to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath last week. The accused, who threatened to bomb the leaders, has been identified as Daya alias Pyare alias Narendra Singh. He was arrested from the Ujjain district's Nagda and later handed over to the Indore Police.

Why does this story matter?

Days before the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra was scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh, a threat letter surfaced last week in the Juni Indore area, specifying an attack on Gandhi and former chief minister of the Hindi-speaking state, Nath.

The threat letter also said that there would be bomb blasts at different places in the state by November-end.

200 CCTVs checked, hotels searched to nab accused

The police said that after the threat letter was received, footage of at least 200 CCTVs was checked in various cities to find the culprit. Besides this, several lodges, hotels, and railway stations were also raided. According to cops, the accused, a native of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, was also present at the Khalsa stadium in Indore, where Nath had earlier addressed a Congress event.

Mere tactic to scare Congress: Nath

After the threat letter surfaced last Friday, Nath said that these were mere tactics to scare the Congress. He had said that he spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the letter. "It is the responsibility of the police and administration to make sure safety and security [are] maintained," Nath stressed while speaking to media persons in Bhopal earlier.

The letter contained list of alleged senders

Indore Additional DCP Prashant Choubey earlier said the letter contained certain phone numbers and names of alleged senders who belonged to Ujjain and Punjab. The police said teams were dispatched to Punjab and Ujjain to nab the sender of the letter. Choubey had said the actual sender could have mentioned some names just to implicate them, but their involvement cannot be ruled out.

The name of BJP leader also on the letter

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ratlam City MLA Chetan Kashyap's name was also mentioned in the letter as one of its senders. Kashyap, denying any sort of involvement, immediately put out a statement, saying that he didn't send the letter. The Times of India, quoting sources, earlier reported that Kashyap had spoken to Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, seeking action against the perpetrator.