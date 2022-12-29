Entertainment

'Cirkus' box office: 'Avatar 2' demolishes the Ranveer Singh film

'Cirkus' box office: 'Avatar 2' demolishes the Ranveer Singh film

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 29, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

'Cirkus' is a box office disaster

Ranveer Singh's recent release Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty disappointingly joined the lengthy list of Bollywood duds this year. The mega-budget venture made a mere Rs. 2.25 crore on Wednesday. The mixed to negative reviews that the film has been receiving from fans and critics are not helping with its box office collections either. Read on to know the complete details of the movie.

Why does this story matter?

Even on its opening day, Cirkus disappointed Bollywood fans by earning Rs. 6 crore to 7 crore.

It was expected that the film would fetch two-digit numbers on its opening day. Since it is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shetty and has an ensemble of acclaimed actors on board, expectations for Cirkus were huge. So, this underwhelming number at the box office is pretty disappointing.

How much has the film made so far?

According to trade expert Abhimanyu Bansal, on its sixth day, Cirkus earned Rs. 2.25 crore, taking the total earnings so far to Rs. 27.5 crore. And media reports suggest that Cirkus is the lowest collector for Shetty. Apart from Singh, the family entertainer has Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde among others in important roles.

Singh's second consecutive flop of the year

Before Cirkus, Singh was seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The social comedy-drama made Rs. 15.59 crore at the domestic box office and it was declared a disaster. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, it was released on May 13. However, after it debuted on Amazon Prime Video, the film received positive reviews from fans. So, Cirkus marks Singh's second consecutive flop of the year.

'Avatar 2' and 'Drishyam 2' are ruling Indian box office

Meanwhile, James Cameron's Hollywood outing Avatar: The Way of Water is continuing to witness amazing footfalls. It has collected over Rs. 300 crore at the Indian box office. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu's Drishyam 2 is also on a rampage. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the thriller has collected over Rs. 200 core in India so far.