Entertainment

'Heeramandi': SLB-Jackie Shroff to reunite 20 years after 'Devdas'

'Heeramandi': SLB-Jackie Shroff to reunite 20 years after 'Devdas'

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 11, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

Jackie Shroff may have been signed for 'Heeramandi'

While ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is still basking in the glory of his mammoth hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, all eyes are set on his OTT debut, Heeramandi. The web series, announced in 2021, will be streamed on Netflix and feature an ensemble cast. Now, the latest reports suggest that Jackie Shroff may have been signed for the project, too! Here's the complete story.

Why does this story matter?

Bhansali gave Jackie Shroff one of his most iconic characters in the form of Chunni Babu in Devdas (2002).

Though Bhansali and Shroff delivered several successful ventures thereafter, fans are waiting for them to collaborate once again.

Since Heeramandi has been touted as a project that will be headlined by several actors, Shroff's involvement will take it several notches higher.

Reportedly, the team will begin rolling soon

Pinkvilla reported that a major portion of Heeramandi has already been shot, and the makers will soon resume filming, adding Shroff has joined its cast. Neither Bhansali nor Shroff have commented on this speculation yet. If this turns out to be true, Heeramandi will mark their reunion after 20 years! Meanwhile, composer Ismail Darbar is reportedly taking up the reins in the music department.

SLB's story is a bit different from real 'Heera Mandi'

Bhansali reportedly made some changes to the real Heera Mandi. "Before the courtesans started occupying [original Heera Mandi], it housed several attendants and servants of the Mughal Empire," a source told News18 earlier. Now, Bhansali plans to show it as a sacred place for learning music and dance, including a clash between two gharanas. Meanwhile, it's not clear if Bhansali will direct all episodes.

Know about the real Heera Mandi, situated in Lahore

Heera Mandi, which is Pakistan's oldest red-light district, used to be known as Shahi Mohalla, housing attendants/servants of the Mughal Empire. Soon, tawaifs (courtesans) took over the neighborhood. But their existence came under threat in the subsequent years, with many becoming sex workers.

Will Juhi Chawla be seen in the show, too?

Though the makers are yet to announce the cast officially, the buzz is rife the series will feature Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, and veteran actor Farida Jalal. Juhi Chawla, too, is rumored to have a role in Heeramandi. "[Chawla] will be joining the cast as she will be seen playing an important cameo in the eight-episode web series," News18 reported in 2021.