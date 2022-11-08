World

Donald Trump to make 'very big announcement' on November 15

Donald Trump to make 'very big announcement' on November 15

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Nov 08, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

For months now, Trump has teased and suggested that he is all but ready to re-enter the fray to make his return to the White House

Former president of the United States, Donald Trump, while campaigning on the eve of the final voting day in this year's midterm elections on Monday, revealed that he is set to make a "very big announcement" next week. From what the initial reports suggest, on November 15, Trump is expected to announce that he will run for the US presidential election in 2024.

Context Why does this story matter?

This announcement from Trump comes at a time when he faces several legal challenges, including numerous probes that might result in indictments.

The list also includes an investigation into hundreds of classified documents the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and the ongoing state and federal probes into his attempts to change the final outcome of the 2020 US presidential election.

Quote 'Very big announcement' next Tuesday: Trump

For months now, Trump has teased and hinted that he is all but ready to re-enter the fray to make his White House comeback. "I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, [November 15] at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump stated on Monday night, after which he was cheered by the crowd in Ohio's Vandalia, as per AP.

Twitter Post Watch: What Trump said at the Ohio rally

🇺🇸 — BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump at the Ohio Rally - “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-A-Lago.” pic.twitter.com/MzOx3DFQCf — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) November 8, 2022

Presidential election Trump's third shot to become US president

Since losing his re-election bid in 2020 to Joe Biden, Trump has been explicit about his plans to contest in the 2024 presidential polls. In recent days, the former US president has revealed his intentions clearly, with him saying only last week that he will "very, very, very probably" run again for the White House and officially formalize everything "very, very soon."

Information 2020 US presidential election

Defeating Trump in the 2020 election, Biden became the 46th US president in January 2021, ending the former's one-term presidency. This election result also marked a historic moment for the US as Kamala Harris became the first woman to serve as the US vice president.

SPAC Digital World Acquisition stock goes up

Separately, the stock of Digital World Acquisition reportedly went up by nearly 66% after Trump's comments at the Ohio rally on Monday. Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set to merge with Trump's Truth Social platform, provided it receives enough shareholder votes. It has been a rough year for Digital World, with its stock down by 66% year-to-date.