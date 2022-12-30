Entertainment

Andrew Tate, brother detained in Romania in human trafficking case

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 30, 2022, 10:58 am 3 min read

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been detained in a human trafficking and rape case (Photo credit: Twitter/@PRGuy17)

Controversial American-British social media personality and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate has reportedly been detained by the Romanian police in a human trafficking and rape case. His brother, Tristan, has been held by the police, too. The arrests were made following the raiding of their luxury villa in Romania's capital, Bucharest. The Tate brothers, alongside two Romanian nationals, are being investigated in the case since April.

'They appear to have created an organized crime group'

Confirming their arrest, the prosecutors said, "The four suspects...appear to have created an organized crime group [to] recruit, house, and exploit women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost." Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism also released a video of the raid, which showed guns, knives, and money on display, per BBC.

BREAKING: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania in human trafficking probe pic.twitter.com/b5eaZrErAb — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2022

'Tate brothers will help in any way they can'

Tate's spokesperson spoke to The Daily Mirror and mentioned that they won't be able to provide detailed updates. They added, "However, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can." Reportedly, the investigators have identified six women who were allegedly exploited by the said organized crime group.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations

The allegations were first brought to light in April 2022. Back then, Tate told Fox News, "I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It's very popular with people who are large on the internet." "Somebody made a phone call to the American Embassy saying I was holding women at my house," he added in his defense.

These are some of Tate's most infamous comments

Andrew Tate has been at the center of endless controversies over the last few years. He has been at the receiving end of criticism for his sexist comments, endorsement of toxic masculinity, unapologetic homophobia, and claiming that "depression isn't real," among others. He has also gone to the extent of saying that "women should bear some responsibility for being raped," among other comments.

Recently, he rubbed Greta Thunberg the wrong way

Just days ago, Tate got into a war of words with environmental activist Greta Thunberg. On Twitter, he boasted about having "33 cars," and mentioned how his "Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo" while his "two Ferrari 812 Competizione have 6.5L v12s" and asked for Thunberg's email address. She responded saying, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld*ckenergy@getalife.com."

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022