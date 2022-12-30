Entertainment

Happy birthday BTS V: Looking at his memorable solo songs

One of the most popular and beloved K-pop idols is V, a member of the sensational boy band, BTS. The singer is ringing his 27th birthday on Friday and it goes without saying that it is a special day for the ARMYs. As we celebrate his birthday today, let us take a look at some of his soulful solo tracks.

'Stigma,' 'Singularity'

V made his first solo outing with Stigma, a song from BTS's record-breaking album, WINGS, which was released in 2016. Stigma is a tragic single, which explores V's fictional life in the BTS universe. V's second solo Singularity from BTS's Love Yourself: Tear album was released in 2018. Even years after its release, Singularity is still one of the most popular songs by BTS.

'Scenery,' 'Winter Bear'

V's first self-composed song Scenery was released in 2019, and it turned out to be a chart-buster. He also produced and penned the lyrics of the song. V's next solo outing was Winter Bear which had its lyrics written by him. The singer collaborated with Hiss Noise, ADORA, and band member RM. This song was also released in 2019.

'Inner Child,' 'Sweet Night'

V's next solo outing was Inner Child, which he dedicated to the younger selves of his fans. Along with V, RM also contributed to the song's lyrics, which was released in 2020. For the drama original soundtrack (OST) Sweet Night, V collaborated with Netflix for the popular series Itaewon Class. Released in 2020, the song was composed, written, produced, and sung by V himself.

'Snow Flower,' 'Christmas Tree'

As a Christmas special, V released his next solo outing Snow Flower, where he collaborated with Peakboy. Released in 2020, V revealed during an interview that he penned its lyrics while being tipsy! V's first solo outing of 2022 was Christmas Tree, which was released as part of the drama, Our Beloved Summer headed by his close friend Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi.