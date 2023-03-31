World

Who is Stormy Daniels, whom Trump allegedly paid hush money

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 31, 2023, 07:59 pm 3 min read

Stormy Daniels made history as her statement helped the indictment of Donald Trump, the first ever former US president to face criminal charges

Stormy Daniels made history as her statement brought about the indictment of Donald Trump, the first ever former US president to face criminal charges. Though a popular porn actress, Daniels gained wider public attention when information surfaced about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, threatening his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is accused of paying $130,000 to Daniels as hush money.

Daniels is an award-winning porn actress and director

Daniels's (44), real name Stephanie Clifford, is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She has been an actress and director in the adult entertainment industry for over two decades and has won numerous awards. Her parents divorced when she was about three years old, and in order to survive, she began working as a stripper at the age of 17.

Trump offered Daniels an appearance on his reality TV show

Daniels claimed she met Trump (76) at a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006, after which he invited her to dinner. While dining in his hotel suite, he asked if she wanted to appear on his reality show Celebrity Apprentice, which aired from 2004-2017. Prior to the meeting, Daniels had made a brief appearance in the film The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

You remind me of my daughter: Trump told Daniels

Revealing more about their encounter in a 2018 CBS interview, Daniels said that Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter. At the time, Daniels was 27 years old, while Trump was 60. She said they both had consensual sex, which she described as "the least impressive sex I'd ever had." Trump called her accusations "false" and called her a "total con job."

Trump tried to solicit Daniels again a year later

Daniels went on to say that they met a year later at Trump's request at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. She said the meeting was to discuss her possible appearance on Celebrity Apprentice, but Trump wanted to have sex with her again, which she declined. A month later, Trump called to tell her that he could not get her on the show.

Trump didn't sign the non-disclosure agreement

Notably, weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Trump reached an agreement with Daniels and she signed a non-disclosure agreement pledging not to publicly discuss their affair. Trump, however, never signed it. In 2108, the WSJ reported on the settlement, following which Daniels sued Trump to get the agreement invalidated and it was withdrawn. Nearly 17 years after their encounter, Trump was indicted on Thursday.