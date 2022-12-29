Entertainment

Kennedy Center Honors 2022: George Clooney among those honored

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 29, 2022, 07:31 pm 2 min read

Meet the Kennedy Center honorees of 2022

The Kennedy Center Honors 2022 aired on CBS and fans were eagerly waiting to watch the ceremony. The star-studded ceremony was filmed at Kennedy Center Opera House stage on December 4 and as per tradition, it had some great performances too. The annual show celebrates the personalities who contributed to American culture and it is not restricted to any art form.

Why does this story matter?

The Kennedy Center Honors recognize the lifetime contributions of personalities to American culture which includes music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, and television.

It started back in 1978 and is considered to be one of the most prestigious honors. Some great names include former US president George W Bush, actors Robert De Niro and Sean Connery, singers Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, among others.

Honorees, attendees, and other details

The honorees of 2022 included George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania Leon, and U2. The ceremony was attended by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff. The event was a blend of entertainment and heartfelt testimonials from colleagues and friends. It aired on CBS at 8:00pm ET/PT on Wednesday and was streamed on Paramount+.

George Clooney and Gladys Knight

Actor Julia Roberts delivered a speech celebrating Clooney. She also wore a dress decorated with his photos. Brad Pitt narrated the tribute film and Dianne Reeves performed How High the Moon with Terreon Gully, Martin Wind, and John Beasley. Singer and actor Knight was honored by LL Cool J and many musicians like Garth Brooks and Mickey Guyton. Knight regarded Biden as her brother.

Amy Grant and 'U2'

Grant became the first contemporary Christian artist to receive the honor. She was honored by Broadway legend Chita Rivera and news personality Katie Couric. Sheryl Crow, The Highwomen, and others paid her a tribute. The Irish Band U2 was honored by Sean Penn and the tribute film featured Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish. Hozier, Eddie Vedder, and others paid him a tribute.

Tania Leon

Leon was honored by Alicia Hall Moran who spoke about her journey from Cuba to New York City. Moran regarded Leon as a teacher/guru who "has crafted moments in time inspired by art, history, and nature." Chloe Flower, Sterling Elliot, Jeri Lynne, and others paid her a tribute. The 45th Kennedy Center Honors had a good balance of personalities from all fields.