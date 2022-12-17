Entertainment

Is Vin Diesel in 'Avatar 2'? Here's everything to know

Avatar: The Way of Water finally hit theaters on Friday, 13 years after its prequel, Avatar, was released. While most of the original cast has returned in the sequel, several new faces have also been introduced in the film, including Kate Winslet. But one thing that is constantly being asked by franchise lovers is whether Vin Diesel is part of the sequel or not.

James Cameron took more than a decade to release the Avatar sequel.

The anticipation around Avatar 2 can be mapped by the fact that it has reportedly raked in $91 million globally in early previews since Wednesday.

The film is set to mint more money over the weekend, around $500 million, and is set to beat its prequel in the number game, too.

It all started in 2019 when Diesel met Cameron

These rumors started when Diesel put a video of himself from the sets of Avatar 2 in 2019. The Fast & Furious actor was seen with Cameron in the video, as the director said, "Here we are on the set of Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5," adding that it was a top secret. However, the video has since then been deleted.

Diesel on working with 'Avatar' director

Further in the video, Cameron joked about giving a flashy thing from Men In Black to Diesel, so he remembers nothing about his visit to the set. Diesel then spoke about his wish to work with Cameron on a film. "I'll tell you it's long overdue, there is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from," he said.

Is Diesel part of 'Avatar 2'?

In an old interview with Entertainment Tonight, Diesel also said, "Probably my favorite in the whole cast and the closest in my family is Zoe Saldana. Hence Avatar. Hence why I'm doing Avatar or one of the reasons (sic)." However, his name didn't appear in Avatar 2's credits. But given his closeness with Cameron and Saldana, he might appear in Avatar 3.