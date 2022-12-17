Entertainment

'RRR' bags 4 nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 17, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

In yet another feat, the pan-Indian blockbuster RRR has bagged four nominations at the prestigious Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The film's official Twitter handle shared the news on Twitter that it has been nominated for Best Director, Best Picture, Best Action Film, and Best International Film awards alongside the movie's poster. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR was released on March 24 this year.

Why does this story matter?

Made on a mammoth budget of Rs. 550cr, RRR is a period drama starring Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also played important roles in it.

Ever since its release, critics across the world have been heaping praises on the film, and these new nominations come as the film's latest feat.

Makers thanked the jury for the nominations

The Twitter post shared by RRR's official page read, "The nomination spree continues! #RRR bags 4 nominations at the #HCAFilmAwards! Thank you so much Jury for recognizing #RRRMovie (sic)." Fans took to the comments section and congratulated the movie's cast and crew for the achievement. In case you still haven't watched the movie, it is available on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and ZEE5.

'RRR' has also been nominated for Golden Globes

Earlier this month, the makers announced that the film has bagged two nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes under Best Picture: Non-English Language and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu)—Motion Picture categories. A couple of days back, the film also made the headlines after it secured five nominations for Critics Choice Award 2023, and Avatar: The Way Of Water is one of its competitors.

'RRR' is in the Oscars race, too

Apart from these awards, RRR is also in the Oscars race. The film has been submitted in 15 categories for consideration. They include Best Motion Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor for Charan and Jr. NTR, Best Supporting Actor (Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Bhatt), Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, and Best Original Screenplay (Rajamouli, V Vijayendra Prasad, Sai Madhav Burra), among others.