After Superman debacle, fans storm Twitter to trend #BringBackHenryCavill

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 17, 2022, 04:24 pm 3 min read

Fans haven't made peace with the fact that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman

Henry Cavill's fans are mightily distressed, no wonder why. On Thursday, Cavill, who earned worldwide recognition and respect as the beloved superhero Superman, announced that he won't be donning the cape ever again. Director James Gunn also revealed he has a "slate ready to go," and his story of the superhero will focus on "an earlier part of Superman's life." But fans aren't pleased.

Why does this story matter?

The Superman role in the DC Extended Universe has been Cavill's claim to fame and earned him global recognition and admiration.

Some of the films in which he has breathed life into this character were Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021).

His departure from DCEU, thus, has disappointed fans internationally.

'DCEU without Superman?': Fans aren't happy with franchise

Fans have taken to Twitter to fiercely "demand justice" for their favorite star, Cavill, and have tweeted that "something must be worked out to save the franchise from falling apart." Some netizens have also demanded an explanation from Gunn and have even blamed him for "causing Cavill's downfall for no reason." Demands are also being made for a timely, public apology to Cavill!

Rule #1 of any comic book adaptation: GIVE THE FANS WHAT THEY WANT 🤷🏻‍♂️



When you have an actor who embodies a beloved character so perfectly, you keep him. Especially after you JUST made him announce his return 🤯#FireJamesGunn pic.twitter.com/MSanWU9Cyg — Axel Braun (@axelbraun) December 15, 2022

I will never ever watch DCU movie anymore. Henry leave I leave too. 💔#BringBackHenryCavill #BringBackZackSnyder #RestoreTheSnyderVerse the only way to save DC https://t.co/keBrMl9aVj — Muhammad Ayaz (@Ayaz_Auzi) December 17, 2022

Some cinephiles want him to be next James Bond!

While fans want Cavill to step into Superman's shoes again, some of them have also offered a few interesting alternative roles. For instance, some believe that he would make for a brilliant James Bond and is "cut out for the role," while others opine that "he fits the bill to be the perfect Sherlock Holmes." Some also want the MCU to sign him!

Series of unfortunate events: Cavill has quit 'The Witcher'

In October, Cavill broke the internet by announcing he will "return as Superman." Cavill last appeared donning the cape in Black Adam, where he had a brief cameo. A few weeks ago, he also announced his decision to step down from Netflix's supernatural-fantasy series The Witcher and it was speculated that he had taken this decision in light of his acting duties as Superman.

How Cavill signed off from his career-defining role

On Thursday, Cavill addressed his fans in an emotional Instagram post. Part of the actor's statement read, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes." "We must remember...Superman is still around," he added.