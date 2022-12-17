Entertainment

18 years of SRK's 'Swades': Revisiting film's classic jukebox

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 17, 2022, 03:36 pm 2 min read

'Swades,' starring SRK, released on this day in 2004

A film that illuminates brightly in Shah Rukh Khan's unparalleled oeuvre, the 2004 pioneering, cult-classic drama Swades has turned 18 on Saturday. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan), the film ranks among SRK's best and is remembered fondly for the way it effectively presented a journey of self-discovery, ambition, and enlightenment. On the film's 18th anniversary, let us revisit its eternally gorgeous, immortal jukebox.

'Yun Hi Chala Chal'

Laced with the mellifluous voices of Hariharan, Kailash Kher, and Udit Narayan, Yun Hi Chala Chal is a song about progressing in life, come what may, and even acts as a constant reminder of perseverance for the lead, Mohan Bhargava. Composed by music maestro AR Rahman and penned by poetry great Javed Akhtar, the song goes straight to your heart. It never gets old!

'Ye Jo Des Hai Tera'

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera can perhaps be called Swades's undisputed anthem—you listen to the song, and the film's story unfolds right in front of you. Composed and sung by AR Rahman and penned by Akhtar, the powerful nationalistic song captured the agony of people stuck (sometimes by choice) away from their homeland. It has been viewed over 2.2cr times on T-Series's YouTube channel.

'Aahista Aahista'

The exceptional trio of Akhtar, Rahman, and Narayan collaborated yet again to deliver another song for the ages: Aahista Aahista. Sadhana Sargam lent the female vocals. What makes the slow-paced melody even more remarkable is SRK's emotive abilities. The song has a nostalgic feel to it—it is almost as if it narrates the story of an era gone by, a fleeting moment in time.

'Yeh Tara Woh Tara'

Yeh Tara Woh Tara, sung by Narayan, Master Vignesh, and Baby Pooja, is an instantly peppy number and is presented in a storytelling manner, which is fitting, considering Bhargava sang it for kids. It also becomes consequential in the movie since it introduces the villagers to a scientific telescope and bridges the gap between them and the mystical, almost incomprehensible world of science.