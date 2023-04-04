World

US concerned over drug-resistant bacteria linked to Indian eyedrops: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 04, 2023, 10:40 am 1 min read

The US had issued an advisory against the use of the eyedrops (Representational image)

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised concerns over a drug-resistant bacteria linked to eyedrops imported from India, The New York Times reported. According to the health agency, the bacteria spread from person to person and could gain a foothold in the US. Notably, three deaths, eight cases, and dozens of infections have been tied to the Indian eyedrops.

Bacteria strain difficult to treat: US

The eyedrop in question is EzriCare Artificial Tears, which was manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare, located about 40 km south of Chennai. After the US issued an advisory against the product, the company stopped producing the eyedrops in February. Meanwhile, experts said the strain of the bacteria had not been detected previously in the US and is difficult to treat.

Bacteria can cause severe infection in blood

According to health experts, the bacteria, pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause severe infection in blood, lungs, or wounds, resulting in blindness and even death. Notably, this is not the first case of an India-made pharmaceutical brand landing under scrutiny. Last year, Gambia and Uzbekistan reported dozens of deaths among children linked to cough syrups manufactured in India.