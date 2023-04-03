World

Modi retains 'world's most popular leader' title; beats Biden, Sunak

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 03, 2023, 04:07 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi has retained 'world's most popular leader' spot outperforming Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak

PM Narendra Modi has once again grabbed the top spot as the world's "most popular leader" for the second consecutive time, outperforming several foreign leaders, including his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak and United States President Joe Biden. Modi received the highest approval ratings (76%) for the March 22-28 week among 22 world leaders surveyed by Morning Consult, a US-based global leader approval tracker.

Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on Modi's popularity as well as his efforts to connect with the people to win the upcoming general election.

Notably, the saffron party gained a large majority in several states, including Modi's home state Gujarat, in the recent Assembly elections.

The latest approval ratings also provide insight into public opinion ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Which other world leaders feature in the list?

Modi garnered a 76% approval rating in the Morning Consult survey, followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (61%). Other leaders surveyed include Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Swiss President Alain Berset, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, US President Joe Biden, Belgium PM Alexander De Croo, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Spanish President Pedro Sánchez.

List of popular leaders compiled based on 7-day online poll

The data on popular world leaders is based on a seven-day (March 22-28) moving average of adults in a given country. In the US, the average sample size is around 45,000. In other countries, the sample size ranges from 500 to 5,000. All interviews were conducted online, and in India, the sample is representative of the literate population.

How is data collected among nations?

The respondents were questioned if they believe things in their nation are heading in the right direction or have veered off course as part of the study. In each nation, surveys are weighted by age, gender, area, and, in some cases, education breakdowns.

A little about Global Leader Approval ratings

Morning Consult Political Intelligence currently monitors government leader approval ratings and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others. Its website is updated weekly with the most recent statistics for all 22 surveyed nations, providing real-time insight into the world's altering political dynamics.

Check out full list, ratings by Morning Consult here