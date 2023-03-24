India

Opposition parties move Supreme Court, seek guidelines for ED, CBI

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 24, 2023, 03:08 pm 3 min read

Opposition parties has move Supreme Court seeking guidelines for ED and CBI

At least fourteen opposition parties approached the Supreme Court, alleging the misuse of central probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre in arresting opposition leaders. They also sought guidelines for law enforcement agencies and courts on arrest, remand, and bail. The apex court will hear the case on April 5.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 defamation case.

A political squabble is also raging over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the now-canceled Delhi Liquor Policy case.

The Opposition described the BJP's conduct as a "ploy" to "harass" opponents. The claims, however, were denied by the BJP.

Opposition parties allege 'arbitrary use' of ED and CBI

According to Live Law, at least 14 political groups, including the Congress Party, AAP, and Shiv Sena, have petitioned the Supreme Court over the alleged "arbitrary use" of the ED and CBI in arresting opposition leaders. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that the parties provided statistics both before and after PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Supreme Court to hear matter on April 5

Reportedly, Singhvi raised the petition before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday, after which the court agreed to hear the case on April 5. Singhvi said the parties, who garnered 42% of total votes, feel that the misuse of CBI and ED has put democracy in peril, per TOI. The petitioners also mentioned instances of the misuse of the agencies.

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal played key role in uniting opposition

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reportedly played a key role in bringing the opposition parties together following the arrest of his former deputy Sisodia by the CBI and later by the ED, per NDTV. Other parties that approached the SC include the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, AITC, NCP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JD(U), CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party, and J&K National Conference.

Manish Sisodia's arrest triggered political row

Notably, the arrest of Sisodia sparked a new political feud with the BJP. Earlier this month, Kejriwal, who is one of the petitioners, criticized the BJP for arresting Sisodia at a rally in poll-bound Karnataka. He also questioned the timing of the arrest and the authorities' inactivity against BJP leaders, despite their involvement in corrupt acts.

Opposition leaders write to PM Modi about the same issue

On March 5, opposition leaders had written to PM Modi over the same issue. They alleged that no action had been taken against corrupt politicians who joined the BJP. The letter was signed by nine opposition leaders, including chief ministers of various states.