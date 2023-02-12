India

Ex-SC judge Abdul Nazeer—part of Ayodhya, demonetization verdicts—new Andhra governor

Feb 12, 2023

Justice Abdul Nazeer, who was part of Ayodhya and demonetization judgments, is the new governor of Andhra Pradesh

Former Supreme Court Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer was appointed as the new governor of Andhra Pradesh by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday. Nazeer, who retired last month, was part of SC benches that gave judgments in significant cases like the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and the demonization case. His appointment, however, triggered a fresh squabble between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition.

Early life and education

Born on January 5, 1958, in Karnataka's Beluvai, Nazeer obtained an LLB degree from Mangaluru's SDM Law College. He started his legal career in 1983 by enrolling as an advocate and began practicing at the Karnataka High Court. He was appointed as the HC's additional judge in 2003 and became a permanent judge in 2004. In 2017, Nazeer was named a Supreme Court judge.

Nazeer part of benches that delivered significant judgments

Former Justice Nazeer was part of the SC bench that delivered the verdict on the Babri Masjid dispute, per ANI. He, along with four other judges, gave the 2019 verdict favoring Ram Mandir's construction in Ayodhya. He was also part of the bench—in which he dissented—that held triple talaq unconstitutional. Nazeer was also on the bench that justified the Centre's 2016 decision on demonetization.

Only Muslim judge on Constitution bench that decided Ayodhya-Babri case

Justice Nazeer was reportedly the only Muslim judge on the SC's Constitution Bench that heard and unanimously decided on the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. To recall, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh praised Nazeer at his farewell gathering last month, saying he showed his commitment to secularism and determination to serve the judicial system through the Ayodhya verdict.

Nazeer favored equal representation of women in judiciary

At his farewell function, Nazeer also said the representation of women in the judiciary was still very low. "If I say the Indian judiciary is immune to gender inequalities, I can't be farther away from reality," he had said. Quoting former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Kofi Annan, he said that for development, there was no tool more effective than the empowerment of women.

Opposition reacts to Nazeer's appointment, terms it politically motivated

Meanwhile, Nazeer's appointment triggered a fresh war of words between the BJP and Opposition parties, especially Congress. The Opposition termed his appointment politically motivated, alleging that Nazeer favored the BJP-led government during his tenure as the SC judge. "Modi work for Adani... Who work for Modi...are now Governors. Who works for people then? (sic)" Congress MP Manickam Tagore tweeted, while reacting to his appointment.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh mocked Centre over Nazeer's appointment

Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure https://t.co/33TZaGKr8x — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 12, 2023

BJP leader BL Santhosh slams Congress-Left alliance

Meanwhile, BJP leader BL Santhosh slammed Opposition parties over their comments against Nazeer's appointment. "As has become a practice now a days Congi-Left eco system opposes appointment of Justice (Rtd) Abdul Nazeer...as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. His biggest sin [according] to the eco system is Sri Ram Janma Bhumi judgment. DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO brigade in action (sic)," he tweeted.