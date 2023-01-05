India

#NewsBytesExplainer: What's Haldwani railways land eviction issue that SC stayed

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 05, 2023, 08:30 pm 3 min read

In Uttarakhand's Haldwani area, the eviction of over 4,000 families from houses allegedly built on Indian Railways' land without legal permission got the Supreme Court's stay on Thursday. The controversy started after the Uttarakhand High Court ordered the forceful removal of the alleged encroachment in the ​​Haldwani triggering protests and political row. Here we explain more about the issue.

First, let's look what Supreme Court said in stay order?

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the High Court's order and said "some workable solution needs to be found". "50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight. It's a human issue," the bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka said. The court also stopped any construction work in the area and sought responses from the railway authorities and the Uttarakhand government.

Not correct: SC bench on forcible eviction suggestion

"It may not be correct to say that paramilitary forces have to be deployed to remove people who have been living there for decades," it said in response to the high court's suggestion of forcible eviction

What do we know about the issue?

Residents of more than 4,000 houses built on railway land in Banbhulpura and Gafoor Basti of Haldwani have been served eviction notices. Due to this, these families are at risk of becoming homeless. As per reports, more than 50,000 people (mostly Muslims) are settled on railway land in this area and some families have been living here for several decades.

Controversial order by the Uttarakhand High Court

On December 20, the Uttarakhand High Court ordered the demolition of alleged encroachment on around 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani. It had ruled that residents of railway land should be given one week's notice to remove their property. It also instructed police and paramilitary forces to forcibly remove anyone who refused to leave the land despite notifications.

Alleged encroachments notified by Railways authorities

Aside from thousands of dwellings, the controversial area has four government schools, 11 private schools, one bank, ten small and large mosques, four temples, and two water tanks, as well as stores established in recent years. Railways authorities had just undertaken an airborne assessment in the region to assess the extent of unlawful encroachment on their territory.

Mass protests by the aggrieved residents

As per reports, residents in the region have been protesting the ruling of the high court. Residents also held a candle march, urging the directive be revoked. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the area, with the administration stating that eight companies of the India Reserve Battalion, the Provincial Armed Constabulary, and ten companies of the Railway Protection Force will soon be deployed.

Opposition parties come in support of protesters

Opposition parties have backed the protests while criticizing the state administration led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav sent a delegation to express solidarity with protesting people over eviction from "encroached" railway land, former Uttarakhand CM and Congress Leader Harish Rawat held a silent protest at home. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sumit Hridayesh led petitioners at the SC.

BSP too reacted on the issue

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also reacted to the issue and said, "The job of the government is to settle the people, not to destroy them." She added that the government should take positive steps in the matter.