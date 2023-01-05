India

50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight: SC halts Haldwani eviction

50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight: SC halts Haldwani eviction

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 05, 2023, 01:52 pm 1 min read

Supreme Court stayed the encroachment removal order of Uttarakhand High Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's judgment that allowed the eviction of over 4,000 families from railway land near Haldwani. After hearing a slew of petitions opposing the eviction, the court issued a notice to the state government and the railways. The matter will again be heard on February 7 by the Supreme Court.

What did the Supreme Court bench say?

While hearing the petitions, SC said, "50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight." The bench comprised Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices SA Nazeer and PS Narasimha. The petitions were filed in response to the HC's decision to remove encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The issue sparked a political battle in Uttarakhand and protests by hundreds of people.