Gyanvapi case: SC extends protection to 'shivling' till further orders

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 11, 2022, 04:59 pm 1 min read

The claim of finding the Shivling was made after a videography survey of the complex was conducted in May.

The Supreme Court on Friday extended protection to the area at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, where it was claimed that a shivling had been found. The apex court had on May 17 given interim protection order in this regard. The claim of finding the shivling was made after a videography survey of the complex was conducted in May.

Details The bench allows consolidation of all lawsuits

Besides extending the protection to the area "until further orders," the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has agreed to the consolidation of all lawsuits. The bench also comprising of Justice Surya Kant and Justice PS Narasimha allowed Hindu appellants to move an application to the Varanasi district judge for "the consolidation of lawsuits on the Gyanvapi case."