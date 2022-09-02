India

SC grants Teesta Setalvad interim bail in Gujarat riots case

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 02, 2022, 04:37 pm 1 min read

Teesta Setalvad was one of the earliest activists to take up the cases of 2002 Gujarat riots victims.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. She was arrested on June 25 for alleged criminal conspiracy and fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" for the riots, The Indian Express reported. The SC observed that Gujarat High Court would decide on her bail plea, uninfluenced by the SC's observations.

Context Why does this story matter?

Setalvad was one of the earliest activists to take up cases of the 2002 Gujarat riots victims, with the NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace providing victims with legal assistance.

Setalvad was a co-petitioner, while Zakia Jafri was the main petitioner in the SC case that was dismissed recently, contesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exoneration.

MC Setalvad, India's first attorney-general, was her grandfather.

Details SC questioned Gujarat HC

On Thursday, the SC questioned Gujarat HC listing Setalvad's bail plea for September 19, despite it issuing a notice in this regard six weeks earlier. The bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit asked it that was a "standard practice in Gujarat"? It also asked the state government what material had it collected in the last two months?