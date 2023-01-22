India

Assam CM Sarma gets call from Shah Rukh; Here's why

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 22, 2023, 05:48 pm 3 min read

Assam CM says Shah Rukh Khan called him after Guwahati incident

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that he spoke to Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday, hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's 'Who is SRK' remark. Sarma said he received the call at 2 am, where the Bollywood actor also expressed his concern regarding an incident in Guwahati during a screening of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan.'

Why does this story matter?

While responding to queries regarding a protest in Guwahati against the movie Pathaan on Saturday, the Assam CM said: "Who is Shah Rukh Khan?"

His remark drew a lot of mixed reactions.

The controversy around Pathan started after the Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra questioned the movie's 'Besharam Rang' song, claiming it hurt the Hindu society's religious feelings.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed concern about Guwahati incident: Sarma

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote that he told Khan that it is the state government's duty to maintain law and order. The Assam CM also assured the Bollywood actor that his administration would ensure that such an incident does not reoccur. "He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," he wrote.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

Protest by Bajrang Dal activists in Guwahati

Bajrang Dal activists, Vishva Hindu Parishad's youth wing, gathered outside Guwahati's Gold Digital Cinema Hall on Friday and burnt posters while giving "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. "Our stand is very clear. 'Bollywood ke bhaijaan' will have to apologize to Hindu society, and till the necessary corrections are made, we will not let the film be released," said Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

Sarma's 'Who is Shah Rukh Khan' statement after Guwahati incident

When Sarma was asked about the incident on Saturday, he said: "If someone files a case in a police station, we will take action immediately. I don't know what this Pathaan-Wathaan is. I haven't heard of it," the CM said. "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we worry about it, we have so many Shah Rukh Khans here," he added.

Congress reacts to Assam CM's phone call with Khan

Sarma's tweet on Sunday has triggered reactions from the opposition as well, with Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera stating that those who became 'Sanghi' to form a government have to be a Congressman to run the administration. "People who became Sanghis to form the government also have to become Congressmen to run the government on Raj Dharma," Khera tweeted in Hindi.

Don't make unnecessary remarks: Modi tells BJP

On day two of BJP's national executive meeting last week, Narendra Modi asked his party workers and leaders to refrain from making "unnecessary remarks" on topics like movies. "No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do," Modi said.