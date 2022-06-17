India

Floods kill 16, affect 11 lakh in Assam, Meghalaya districts

Heavy floods have also disrupted rail and road traffic in Assam and Meghalaya.

Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam and Meghalaya, killing at least 16 people as water levels in key rivers are on the rise. Constant rains also caused landslides in numerous parts of the two states. According to authorities, the floods have affected at least 11 lakh people in 25 districts. The newly constituted Bajali district taking the maximum brunt of the damage.

Impact Over 1,500 villages submerged in flood waters in Assam

Water levels in the Brahmaputra and Gauranga rivers, according to officials, were flowing above the danger limit in numerous regions. According to them, flood waters have inundated 19,782.80 hectares of agriculture in flood-affected regions, whereas 1,510 villages are now submerged The administrations of flood-affected regions have issued warnings to residents not to leave their homes.

Guwahati Activities in capital city come to a halt

For the third day in a row, much of Guwahati's capital has come to a halt owing to flooding. Several landslides have also been recorded in the capital city. Three people were also hurt in Ajantanagar's Noonmati neighborhood. Meanwhile, a portion of a bridge fell in the Subankhata region of the Baksa district on Wednesday due to heavy rains.

Railway Train services badly affected in lower Assam

Following waterlogging on the railway tracks between Nalbari and Ghograpar of the Rangiya division in Lower Assam, at least six trains have been canceled, with four partly canceled. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty donated Rs. 5 lakh to the CM Relief Fund for flood-affected persons in Assam after which CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked them for their generosity.

Details Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh also affected

Exceptionally heavy rains have disrupted regular living in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh also apart from Assam. According to authorities, at least 13 people have been killed in Meghalaya and three in Assam as a result of landslides, lightning, and flash floods. The state government of Meghalaya has created four committees to investigate four regions of the state.

Warning Weather department issues red alert for the weekend

As per NDTV, National Highway six has been blocked for heavy traffic after sections of the road collapsed and were swept away. Tripura, southern Assam, Mizoram, and portions of Meghalaya rely on the route for survival. Assam and Meghalaya both experienced 272 mm more rainfall than average until Wednesday. The weather service has extended the red alert in both states into the weekend.