Bharat Jodo Yatra not possible in bullet-proof car: Rahul Gandhi

Dec 31, 2022

Rahul Gandhi says its impossible to conduct Bharat Jodo Yatra in a bullet-proof car

While there have been a lot of barbs exchanged between the Centre and Congress regarding security breaches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), senior leader and MP Rahul Gandhi said moving around in a bullet-proof vehicle during the Yatra is impossible for him. He also invited Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, BSP head Mayawati and other "mohabbat ka Hindustan" supporters to join the march.

Why does this story matter?

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had written to Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, flagging security breaches during the BJY.

In response, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) informed the Ministry of Home Affairs a day later that Gandhi had violated "laid down guidelines" numerous times since 2020.

The Yatra is a political movement by the grand old party to reinstate itself in India.

The foot march represents India's sentiments, says Rahul Gandhi

"The government wants me to do the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a bullet-proof car. How can I do that? This is a foot march," Gandhi said. Gandhi also highlighted how Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders violated laws and shunned bullet-proof cars; however, no actions were taken against them. Furthermore, he claimed the foot march represents India's sentiments, and he has learned a lot.

Rahul Gandhi responds to Akhilesh Yadav's 'BJP-Congress same' remark

Speaking on Yadav's recent remarks on why he wouldn't join the BJY, the Congress MP said, "Everyone knows that BJP and Congress are not the same." "Because had it been the case, then Narendra Modi would not have wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat. Is he then asking for a BJP-mukt Bharat. But Akhilesh ji has the freedom to say what he feels," Gandhi added.

Video of Rahul Gandhi's media interaction on Saturday

Rahul Gandhi allegedly violated 113 protocols since 2020

On Thursday, the CRPF claimed that Gandhi had 113 violations observed and "duly communicated." "Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions & this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," said the force. The CRPF is responsible for providing an inner cordon of Gandhi's Z-plus security.

Delhi Police acted as 'mute spectators': Congress to MHA

In its letter to MHA on Wednesday, Congress said Delhi Police "completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security." It further claimed that the condition was so poor that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris had to form a security boundary as the police allegedly acted as "mute spectators."

Delhi Police's responds to allegations

Meanwhile, Delhi Police claimed afterward that the Congress leader did not follow the security guidelines and that there were total security arrangements when the BJY entered the national capital. The state police had also deployed numerous police officers in plain uniform and reportedly made a security cordon for Gandhi. The police have alleged that the leader was seen breaking the cordon himself.