Gehlot, Pilot appear together days after Rajasthan CM's 'gaddar' remark

Congress MP Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shared the stage during a press meeting on Tuesday in Jaipur, which become the talk of the town. Gehlot and Pilot appearing together raised eyebrows as tensions flared between the two leaders after the Rajasthan CM called the Congress MLA a "gaddar" (traitor) during an interview.

On November 24, Gehlot told NDTV during an interview that the Congress MLA was a traitor and could not replace him.

He also added that Pilot had rebelled against the grand old party in 2020 and attempted to topple the state government.

It also triggered a strong response from his ex-deputy, who stated that such "mud-slinging" isn't going to help.

We are united: KC Venugopal

In what seemed like a stage-managed address to indicate that everything is well inside the Rajasthan camp of the party, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal stated: "We are united. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united." "Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that both leaders are assets to the party," Venugopal added.

Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach Rajasthan this Sunday

Both Pilot and Gehlot lauded Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is set to make its entry in Rajasthan on December 4. Meanwhile, Venugopal reinstated the former Congress president's Monday remarks when he called Pilot and Gehlot "assets" to the party. The Yatra in Rajasthan is set to go on for 12 days and will see participation from all sections of the society.

Pilot, Gehlot express thoughts on Bharat Jodo Yatra

At the event, Pilot stated: "Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed with maximum enthusiasm and energy in Rajasthan." Meanwhile, the Rajasthan CM said: "If Rahul Gandhi has said that both (Sachin Pilot and I ) are assets, then we are assets. Every worker is an asset and together, we'll make the Yatra a success and together win the 2023 polls."

#WATCH | "Rahul Gandhi has said that Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to the party," Rajasthan CM Congress leader Ashok Gehlot at Jaipur pic.twitter.com/rRfGN5ffPl — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Gehlot's remarks on Pilot that triggered rift

"A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister," Gehlot had said on Pilot last week during an interview while adding that the Congress MLA can not become a CM because he is "a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs, and revolted against his own party". Responding to this, Pilot claimed that these comments from Gehlot were completely "baseless."