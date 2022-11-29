India

Police tows Andhra CM's sister's car with her in it

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 29, 2022, 07:47 pm 3 min read

In the 30-second long video, the police can also be seen dragging away the car with her in the driver's seat

YS Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and YSR Telangana Party chief, had her car towed away by cops in Hyderabad on Tuesday. This incident comes just a day after Sharmila was taken into custody by the cops after a clash between her party's supporters and those of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Warangal.

Sharmila was on her way to protest rally

In the video shared by news agency ANI, when Sharmila started her car to participate in the protest rally at Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence, the cops came and towed her car away while she was still inside it. In the 30-second long video, the police can also be seen dragging away the car with her in the driver's seat.

Watch: Cops tow away Sharmila's car

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/ojWVPmUciW — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Sharmila detained by police

It is learned that the YSR Telangana Party chief was detained after she attempted to visit the Pragathi Bhavan at gherao Telangana CM's residence. Reports also suggested that Sharmila was being moved to the SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Sharmila refused to come out of her car

The vehicle's cracked windshield was also visible in the video, reportedly damaged during Monday's clash. Sharmila's party workers could also be seen surrounding her vehicle to prevent her from getting detained, but she locked herself inside the car, and the police ended up towing her Toyota SUV. Even after she reached the police station, Sharmila reportedly refused to come out of her car.

Watch: Sharmila refuses to come out of her vehicle

P Sudarshan Reddy was 'extorting money': Sharmila

On Sunday, Sharmila claimed that TRS MLA P Sudarshan Reddy was "extorting money" from individuals, "indulging in land grabbing and threatening contractors". "Even his wife has been acting like a de facto MLA and has resorted to land grabbing. They are not leaving even an inch of land in the constituency. Why should the people vote for such people?" she added.

Attack on Sharmila's convoy

In response, the TRS workers allegedly stormed Sharmila's convoy on Monday, and her caravan was set on fire before her supporters doused the fire. With the situation deteriorating, the police canceled the permission for the "Praja Prasthanam" (foot march). The incident happened near Chennaraopeta's Lingagiri village, where she was taking part in the 223rd day of the foot march.

Sharmila said her party held 'peaceful' march

The YSR Telangana Party chief, her party leaders, and representatives claimed that they were carrying out a "peaceful" foot march to spotlight the plight of different sections of people across Telangana.