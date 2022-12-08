Politics

Dimple Yadav wins Mainpuri LS bypoll, keeps Mulayam's legacy alive

Written by Mohd. Fahad Edited by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 08, 2022, 05:06 pm 3 min read

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.

Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav, won the Mainpuri Loka Sabha bypoll on Thursday. Dimple defeated Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by over two lakh votes. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October. Shakya is known to be a former associate of Shivpal Yadav.

Why does this story matter?

The bypolls were held with Gujarat elections and ahead of many crucial assembly elections next year.

It is believed that the result of these elections would set the tone for main elections and have ramifications on national politics. In Uttar Pradesh, a direct battle between BJP and SP made it a high-stakes election.

Dimple garnered more than 65% votes in one-sided contest.

BJP clinches Azam's Rampur Sadar

The thumping victory in the Mainpuri will give a political boost to the party at the national level. Similarly, Rampur Sadar assembly seat was a litmus test for it following ex-MLA Azam Khan's disqualification. However, BJP's Akash Saxena defeated SP's Asim Raza in a close contest. Notably, Shivpal merged his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with Akhilesh's SP on Thursday.

Dimple visits temple in Saifai

Akhilesh pays tribute to father Mulayam

Congress retains crucial Sadarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan

Former MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma's son Anil Kumar won the Sadarshahar assembly seat for the Congress in Rajasthan. The seat became vacant after Sharma passed away due to illness in October. Kumar was facing a direct battle with BJP candidate and ex-MLA Ashok Kumar. Five independent candidates and three from other parties were also in the fray.

Naveen Patnaik-led BJD triumphs in Odisha's Padampur

In Padampur seat the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Barsha Singh Bariha won the by-election in Odisha. The bypoll was crucial after the BJD received a setback with a loss in Dhamnagar. Political circles believe that the outcome will make the position strong for the Naveen Patnaik-led party ahead of the state elections in 2024.

BJP ends Nitish Kumar's influence in Kurhani

In Bihar, Kurhani seat goes to BJP candidates Raj Kumar Saina in the bypolls following the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. JD(U) was also running for the position with former MLA Manoj Singh Kushwaha. However, Saina's victory may weaken party founder Nitish Kumar's national ambitions as defeat might give his opponents more ammunition.

Savitri Manoj of Congress wins Bhanupratappur in Chattisgarh

Congress candidate Savitri Manoj Mandavi won the Bhanupratappur seat in Chattisgarh, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The election was called after the death of his husband and former MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi. Despite the fact that seven candidates were running, the race was mostly between the ruling Congress and the BJP. Savitri was pitched against BJP candidate former MLA Brahmanand Netam.