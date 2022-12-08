Politics

2022 Assembly elections: Himachal outgoing CM Jairam Thakur concedes defeat

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 08, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Before the election, as many as 26 leaders from Congress jumped ship to join the BJP in Thakur's presence

As Congress defeated the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, outgoing Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Thursday that he would tender his resignation to the governor in a short while. He said he accepted the people's mandate and thanked them for granting him an opportunity to serve. Meanwhile, Congress workers began celebration with firecrackers and sweets.

Why does this story matter?

The win for Congress comes at a crucial juncture as the BJP drubbed it in Gujarat Assembly elections simultaneously.

The Congress suffered a spate of electoral losses in the last few years.

A stiff competition was predicted between both parties, which Congress nosed ahead.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoped to make inroads in the Himalayan state but failed to open its account.

No party managed to retain power since 1985

Congress is looking at crossing the majority mark of 35 seats in the state. It won 24 seats and is leading on 15 out of the total 68 seats. Although the BJP had a good start, it fell behind winning only 12 seats. It is leading on 12 seats. Notably, no party has retained power in the state for two consecutive terms since 1985.

Congress braved exodus, BJP faced mutiny before elections

Exit polls predicted a hung legislature. Before the polls, Congress saw a series of its leaders defecting to the BJP, which also faced mutiny from its leaders who weren't denied tickets. Former CM Virbhadra Singh's son and Congress leader, Vikramaditya Singh retained the Shimla (Rural) seat. Meanwhile, three BJP rebel leaders, who contested as independent candidates, won in Nalagarh, Dehra, and Hamirpur.

Moving leaders to Chandigarh, closing doors: Congress on anti-poaching

Though Congress seems to have won, it still fears the poaching of its MLAs by the BJP, which could turn the tables to form the government. Senior Congress leaders rushed to the state along with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who was an observer for the Himachal elections. The grand old party said it was moving its leaders to Chandigarh to prevent horse-trading.