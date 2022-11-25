Politics

Rewrite 'distorted' history, Centre will support: Amit Shah to historians

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 25, 2022, 03:35 pm 3 min read

The Union home minister's remarks came at an event on the occasion of Lachit Diwas in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah urged historians to come forward and help rewrite history in the Indian context on Thursday. Shah also assured them that the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government would support their efforts in correcting the "distortions" in history. The Union home minister's remarks came while addressing an event on the occasion of Lachit Diwas in Delhi.

'Who is stopping us from presenting history properly?' Asks Shah

"I ask you—who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner," Shah said on the second day of a three-day celebration marking war hero Lachit Borphukan's 400th birth anniversary. "I am a student of history...I hear a lot of times that our history has not been presented properly and is distorted. Maybe that is correct...now we need to correct this."

Who was Lachit Borphukan?

November 24 is celebrated as Lachit Diwas in memory of Borphukan, a commander in the 17th Century Ahom kingdom (today's Assam). He is renowned for his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, preventing the Mughal forces' attempt to take over the Ahom kingdom. Borphukan reportedly died about a year later, in 1672, due to an illness at the age of 49.

'Identify 30 great empires in Indian history': Shah

Shah said that once history distortions are corrected, and enough is written, the notion that an erroneous narrative is being propagated will no longer exist. "I urge our historians and students of history to identify 30 great empires in Indian history and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valor to protect the motherland and write extensively about them," the former BJP president stated.

This will bring out truth: Home minister

Shah also took to Twitter to share a clip of his speech from the event on Thursday and wrote, "This will bring out the truth, and the lies will vanish on their own." Acknowledging the key contribution of Borphukan in halting the Mughal expansion, the home minister noted that he beat them in spite of his ill health in the Battle of Saraighat.

Translate books on Borphukan: Shah to Assam CM

Furthermore, Shah inaugurated a documentary on Borphukan in Delhi and urged Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to get books on the war hero translated into at least 10 different languages. He added the people of India need to know about what a braveheart he was.

Watch: Video of Amit Shah's speech at the event

Shah lauds PM Modi's efforts

During his address at the Delhi event, Shah also lauded PM Modi's measures to bridge the gap between the northeastern states and rest of India. He also said peace has been restored in the northeast thanks to the efforts put up by the Modi government.