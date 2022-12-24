Entertainment

SRK's 'Pathaan' first Indian film releasing in ICE theater format

SRK's 'Pathaan' first Indian film releasing in ICE theater format

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 24, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

SRK's 'Pathaan' has become the first Indian film to be released in the ICE format

After being constantly embroiled in controversies almost every day, there is finally some pleasant news about Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial—slated to release on January 25, 2023—has garnered the prestige of becoming the first-ever Indian film to be released in the Immersive Cinema Experience (ICE) format. The spy thriller will mark Shah Rukh Khan's first full-fledged role in over four years after Zero (2018).

ICE format will provide audience an 'immersive experience'

Rohan Malhotra, vice president of distribution at Yash Raj Films, confirmed the unprecedented feat accomplished by the anxiously-anticipated film. He said, "[YRF] has been the front-runner to adopt path-breaking technology that pushes the envelope to give audiences an immersive movie-going experience. We are proud to announce that Pathaan will be the first Indian film to release in ICE...to give audiences an immersive experience."

YRF has several similar records to its name

This isn't the first time YRF has proved to be miles ahead of its competitors when it comes to innovation. Previously, the Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3 became the first Indian movie released in IMAX, multistarrer Thugs of Hindostan had the honor of being the first Indian film in 4DX and MX4D, while Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War was the maiden Indian film in D-Box.

The format was recently launched in India

The ICE format, as its name explains, offers an upgraded viewing experience. Along with the main screen, the side panels collectively create a peripheral vision. Moreover, it also uses state-of-the-art sound and light technologies, enabling light to enter from anywhere in the theater. The format recently debuted in India when two operational PVR theaters in Delhi-NCR screened Avatar: The Way of Water in ICE.

Here's everything you need to know about 'Pathaan'

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. The film marks Deepika Padukone and SRK's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. John Abraham will play a pivotal role in it, too. Pathaan is part of YRF's spy-thriller universe, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Tiger 3.