India

Gandhinagar: Heeraben cremated; PM Modi performs last rites

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 30, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heerabaen passed away aged 99 on Friday at 3:40 am at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben was cremated by her sons at Sector 30 of Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday morning in the presence of other family members. PM Modi flew to his home state in the morning after penning a heartfelt tweet in tribute to his mother. He and his brothers carried the mortal remains of Heeraben as condolences poured in from all quarters.

Hospital, CMO earlier said her condition was stable

She passed away aged 99 at 3:40 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated. On Wednesday, the hospital said that her condition was stable. On Thursday, a communique from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that she would be discharged within a day or two.

BJP functionaries asked to not gather at the funeral

Heeraben's mortal remains were brought from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, where she lived with her youngest son, Pankaj in Raysan. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries were asked to not swarm the funeral proceedings and give space to the bereaved family. The last rites were conducted at a crematorium where PM Modi, brother Somabhai and others paid their last respects to the departed soul.