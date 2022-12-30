India

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away aged 100

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away aged 100

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Shikha Chaudhry Dec 30, 2022, 06:23 am 2 min read

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away aged 100 at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday. She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated. PM Modi was reportedly close to Heeraben and frequently mentioned their bond. He left for Ahmedabad at the time of writing this report.

He himself tweeted about her death

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

PM's bond with Heeraben

PM Modi has regularly mentioned his bond with his mother. He gave Heeraben a visit in June when she turned 100. To mark her birthday, he had also written an emotional blog entry titled "Mother." He also sought her blessing during the BJP's election campaign in Gujarat. Images of him speaking with Heeraben and enjoying tea were widely circulated on social media.

Lived with youngest son Pankaj in Gandhinagar

Heeraben used to live with her youngest son Pankaj Modi in Raysan, located on the outskirts of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Even at such an age, she is said to have done all of her work by herself. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she donated Rs. 25,000 to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund. May her soul rest in peace.