World

Will focus on 'data for development' during G20 presidency: Modi

Will focus on 'data for development' during G20 presidency: Modi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 16, 2022, 07:40 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informal interactions with many global leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that digital transformation should not be limited to a few, but rather benefit the whole world. He stated that the major emphasis of India's G20 presidency will be on the use of "data for development". Modi was addressing the closing ceremony of the G20 summit when Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 presidency to India.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's Presidency of the G20 will last for a year, between December 1, 2022, and November 30, 2023.

Notably, India will be hosting more than 200 meetings beginning this December.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India is inviting the likes of Singapore, Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, Oman, Mauritius, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as guest nations.

Address India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, action oriented: Modi

"India takes charge of G20 when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices," said Modi. "India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. In the next one year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action," he said.

Quote 'Digital solutions can help in fighting climate change'

"Proper use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty. Digital solutions can be helpful in the fight against climate change as we saw in examples of remote-working and paperless offices during COVID-19," he said.

Twitter Post One earth, one family, one future: PM on India's G20 Presidency theme

India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ pic.twitter.com/fRFFcDqpzO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2022

Activities Crucial meetings with global leaders

On Tuesday, PM Modi had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and several other global leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit here and exchanged views on a range of issues. Modi also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed joint matters.

Twitter Post MEA's release on G20 Presidency

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.



Press Release on the forthcoming Presidency: https://t.co/LFQ6dmQgEd — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 13, 2022

Facts India likely to invite Bangladesh, Egypt, UAE, among others

Apart from its members, the G20 Summit has a tradition of inviting guest countries and international organizations like the United Nations (UN), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank, among others. Next year, India is likely to invite Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE alongside international and regional organizations. Spain is included in the G20 as a "permanent guest."