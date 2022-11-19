World

On immunity to Saudi Crown Prince, US cites PM Modi

On immunity to Saudi Crown Prince, US cites PM Modi

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 19, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

US intelligence CIA concluded that Salman had ordered the assassination, which he denies

The United States (US) has cited Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as an example while advancing immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accused of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's assassination. "Narendra Modi was provided the same kind of protection from prosecution in the US in 2014," said a US State Department spokesperson during a briefing on Friday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The US government defends the grant of immunity to Mohammed bin Salman, who is accused of the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US State Department has meanwhile cited that PM Modi was granted the same immunity in 2014.

Modi was banned US visa in 2005 after the 2002 Gujarat riots as he was accused of not protecting victims, being the state's CM.

Prosecution The US granted protection to the Saudi Crown Prince

As per reports, the US's decision to grant immunity to the Crown Prince from being prosecuted in the country was disclosed on Thursday. A letter filed with the US District Court by the state department said, "It recognizes Mohammed bin Salman as head of Saudi, thus allowing him immunity."

Claim of US Saudi Crown Prince is not an isolated case

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Friday said that the prince was not the only state head who has been granted immunity, adding it is a "longstanding and consistent line of effort." Besides PM Modi, Patel said Haiti president Aristide was granted it in 1993, Zimbabwe president Mugabe in 2001, and Democratic Republic of Congo president Kabila in 2018.

Details Saudi journalist Khashoggi and his assassination

Khashoggi, a strong dissident of the Saudi government, was assassinated allegedly at the behest of Salman on 2 October 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. To relocate to the US, he left Saudi in 2017. US intelligence CIA concluded that Salman had ordered the assassination, however, he denies it. On 13 December, the US Senate also made the prince responsible for the death.

Background Modi was banned US visa for nine years

Modi was Gujarat's CM during the 2002 riots that killed over 1,000 people. It began after a train carrying pilgrims caught fire in Godhra, killing 59. Modi, now freed by the judiciary, was accused of supporting violence. He was banned US visa in 2005 till 2014, when he became PM. Patel said the immunity is afforded to heads of state, government, and foreign ministers.