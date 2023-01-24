Politics

Delhi to get new mayor today, weeks after AAP-BJP clash

Jan 24, 2023

Delhi will reportedly get its new mayor on Tuesday as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House reconvened after weeks of uncertainty. The House's first meeting was adjourned on January 6 following a fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors. Delhi will have its first solo mayor in 10 years after the merger of three civic bodies last year.

Why does this story matter?

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was to elect Delhi's next mayor and deputy mayor on January 6.

However, the election was postponed following a scuffle between AAP and BJP councilors.

The AAP had protested over BJP councilor and presiding officer Satya Sharma's decision to first administer the oath to 10 aldermen.

Also, the party earlier expressed reservations over Sharma's appointment as presiding officer.

AAP objects as presiding officer administers oath to nominated councilors

As the 250-member MCD House convened on Tuesday to elect the mayor, deputy mayor, and six standing committee members, security in and around the Civic Centre was beefed up to avoid untoward incidents. The session reportedly started with the oath-taking of nominated members. AAP members raised "shame shame" chants, objecting to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena-nominated members being administered oaths first instead of elected councilors.

AAP leader's video of paramilitary allegedly deployed on House premises

Rotational tenures of Delhi's mayor

Notably, the Delhi mayor post sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis. The first year is reserved for women, followed by the open category, the reserved category, and the open category again for the remaining terms. So, Delhi will get a woman mayor this year selected by the 250 councilors, 10 MPs from Delhi, and 14 MLAs nominated by the Legislative Assembly.

Who are AAP, BJP mayor, deputy mayor candidates?

For this MCD election, there are three nominees for the mayor's post. The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (backup candidate) to run against the BJP's Rekha Gupta. Reportedly, Oberoi is the AAP's main contender for the post. Meanwhile, the nominees for the deputy mayor's post are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar from the AAP and Kamal Bagri from the BJP.

Historic win for AAP in 2022 MCD polls

The Delhi mayoral election is taking place nearly two months after the 2022 MCD polls, which saw the AAP end the BJP's 15-year reign in the civic body. In the December 4 MCD polls, the AAP won 134 seats, while the saffron brigade bagged 104 wards to finish second. On the other hand, the Congress bagged just nine in the 250-member municipal body.